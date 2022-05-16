Watch: Makeup artist's emotional transformation to honour her late grandmother: 'This is for you, Maa'

When it comes to makeup, most people believe that it makes you look prettier. However, lately, makeup artists are changing this perception by demonstrating that makeup is an art form. This is an art that is both creative and requires a lot of hard work.

These artists have managed to turn their passion into a source of income, which is essential in today's world. People all over the world enjoy the content posted by artists because of their creativity, as well as the curation and video editing.

Priyanka Panwar, also known as Illusion Mua, is one such makeup artist. She is well-known for her celebrity transformations and has been featured on numerous platforms. She recently shared a transformation video in which she transformed herself into her grandmother in honour of Mother's Day.

Her caption was heartwarming and emotional.

She explains the significance of the transformation in her caption.

Her caption read:

"This is for you, Maa.

She is no more with us and it’s been more than 3 years now but I miss her every single day, I used to get that daily dose of love while getting out for work with a good hug and kiss from her



On the day she left us, in the morning I was running late for work and in rush i couldn’t hug and kiss her, infact she said “beta aja mere pas” but I was like I’m getting late Maa so I left but I regret it so much that us din mein unse kyun nahi mili

Being brought up in a joint family is a blessing and you get to spend so much time with your Grandparents and my most beautiful memories are with her and I will cherish them for life

You’re were the most kind hearted person I ever know and I will always miss you "

It was fascinating to watch. She looked exactly like her grandmother, demonstrating how good she is at her craft. Because the detailing is so good, it's difficult to tell the difference.

Her transformation surprised and amused the netizens as well. Some netizens even became emotional while remembering their own grandmother.

The video was posted on her Instagram handle @makeupbypriyankapanwar and has over 170k likes.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 05:29 PM IST