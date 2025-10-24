WATCH: Lion Jumps Heroically To Escape From Moving Relocation Vehicle In South Africa, Recaptured Without Injuries | Instagram @coolstorybru_za

A chilling video of a lion jumping from the roof of a moving transport truck in the North West region of South Africa is going viral on the Internet. Animal protection organizations are questioning the authorities and have raised concerns about the safety and security of the wild animals during their relocations.

The adult male lion, sedated and being brought from the Free State, where it had been bought, to a game farm in Nietverdiend, in the Ramotshere Moiloa region of the North West, was captured on camera standing on the moving van just before it sprang to the ground.

Experts say the incident highlights more serious problems with the commercial sale and transportation of predators in South Africa, even though the animal was ultimately securely caught by a team that included Dr. Anton Nel of the Lichtenburg Animal Hospital and seemed to have just minor injuries.

WATCH VIDEO:

The director at Four Paws organization in South Africa, Fiona Miles, confirmed that they are aware of the incident. “We welcome the government’s swift decision to launch an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case and the compliance with wildlife transport regulations,” she says.

Miles revealed that transporting apex predators like lions requires strict adherence to legal and welfare standards to ensure public safety and animal well-being.

“Incidents like this highlight the urgent need for stronger enforcement and oversight. Four Paws stands ready to support authorities with expertise and sanctuary space for animals in need. Together, we can prevent such risks and work towards a future where wild animals are treated with the respect they deserve,” she adds.

Dr. Anton Nel was called to assist after the lion escaped on the road between Lichtenburg and Zeerust. He said he arrived at around 15:00, and the lion was found lying in the grass under a tree, and still had some of the sedation it received earlier in its system. After the lion was darted, it walked a short distance away before the drugs took effect. “It lay down, went to sleep, and was loaded without incident.”