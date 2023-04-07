WATCH: Leopard drags crocodile from water to the bushes; dramatic fight video goes viral again | Twitter

A dramatic video of a leopard allegedly preying on a crocodile and dragging it into the forest has gone viral on social media. The visual which came from the wildlife, despite being old, has grabbed several eyeballs.

As seen in the video, a leopard swam in the water to catch hold of a crocodile and attack the animal with its best potential. From water to the bushes, the reptile was seen fighting to survive against the ferocious attacker. While sharing the footage that once surfaced online in 2019, a Twitter user wrote, "OMG OMG what power, what a jaw strength!"

OMG OMG what power, what a jaw strength! pic.twitter.com/GtNm0opwo1 — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) April 6, 2023

The short video that ran for sixteen seconds didn't clearly conclude to indicate who won a dinner that day. So, it stays unsure about what happened after the fight pulled off from the water resource and extended into the forest.

However, one of the animal pages reports that though good at stalking its prey before pouncing, the leopard is no match for the larger crocodile. "With its speed and weight, as well as its enormous mouth full of sharp teeth, it makes sense that the leopard would forfeit its easy dinner for its life," the report reads, while also suggesting that the crocodiles have the speed and power to cause nasty injuries to leopards.