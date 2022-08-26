Watch: Korean child learning 'Jana Gana Mana' from his mother is the best thing you'll see on internet today!

"Sare Jaha Se Accha Hindustan aur Korea Hamara" |

Indians are a big fan of BTS, K-dramas and movies. As much as Indians love Koreans, seems Koreans love Indian culture too. In a viral video, a Korean child was seen learning our national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, from his mother. The mother appreciates the child for learning it.

Watch Video:

The video went viral on social media and was very well received. The video garnered over 1,00,000 likes and received comments like "Proud of her 🇮🇳🧡🤍💚👏👏", while other user commented, "Awww this melt my heart 😢👏 go little rockstar." See them:

Kim, a Korean woman is married to an Indian man. They have a son Adi. Kim wants her child to learn about Indian culture as well and keep uploading such videos on her Instagram handle premkimforever.

Earlier too, she has posted video such as teaching her son Hindi and making Indian staple food, Roti. She even has posted her pictures beautifully dressed in sari. In one of her videos, she can even be seen singing a Hindi song.