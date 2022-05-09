Watch: Kolkata Knight Riders' Shreyas Iyer croons 'Hey There Delilah' song; netizens call him 'all-rounder'

The Indian Premier League is the most exciting league for all cricket fans and our cricketers never fail to captivate the audience with their other talents as well other than sports.

In a recent video, Kolkata Knight Riders player Shreyas Iyer has impressed his fans after he sang a song.

A video of Shreyas Iyer was posted on the Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram page where he can be seen singing "Hey There Delilah" by Plain White T’s. The video was captioned: “The one where Skipper Shreyas sings Hey there Delilah!”

Shreyas Iyer has stunned the internet as netizens are referring to him as an all-rounder.

His style and vocals have left everyone in awe, causing the video to go viral. The video was posted two days ago and has received over 3.6 lakh views since then.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 04:26 PM IST