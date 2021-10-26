Watch: Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janambhoomi site in Ayodhya; netizens call it 'empty symbolism'

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi site here, and said his government will include the temple town of Ayodhya in the Delhi government's free pilgrimage scheme.

The Delhi chief minister also visited the Hanumangarhi temple here on the second day of his Ayodhya visit.

"I was fortunate that I got the chance to bow before Ram Lalla and I wish everyone must get this chance. Whatever capability I have, I will use that to make more and more people have 'darshan' here," Kejriwal said after visiting the temples.

"I prayed to Lord Rama that all my countrymen live happily, the pandemic of corona should end and our country must witness the best developments in the coming days," he said.

Elaborating on the plan to help people visit the temples here, Kejriwal said, "In Delhi we are running the 'Chief Minister's Tirth Yatra Yojana' under which free pilgrimage is provided to the people of Delhi to all the pilgrim places including Vaishno Devi, Rameshwaram, Dwarka Puri, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Mathura and Vrindavan."

Kejriwal said a special cabinet meeting is scheduled in Delhi on Wednesday in which Ayodhya will be included in the list of the free pilgrimage tour programme.

Now the people of Delhi will be able to visit Ram Janmabhoomi as well, he added.

Under this scheme, Delhiites are provided travel by AC trains and stay in AC hotels and all the expenses are borne by the government of Delhi. This service is free of charge, he said.

Here's the video of Kejriwal at Ayodhya.

However, this opportunity has been used by the opposition and the general public to troll Kejriwal. Many are disapprovingly calling it an 'act'.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:44 PM IST