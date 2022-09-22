WATCH: Joe Biden seems lost on stage after addressing a conference in New York

Joe Biden seems lost on stage after addressing a conference in New York | Twitter/ viral video

New York: The US President, Joe Biden, addressed the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference in New York on Wednesday. A video from the conference has gone viral on social media, showing Biden confused on stage.

As seen in the now-viral, the US President seems lost after addressing the audience. He is walking some steps towards the right and later returns towards the podium, wondering about his exit. Meanwhile, the event host takes over to thank the 79-year-old for his speech.

The leaders discussed the importance of continued support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. They also affirmed their shared commitment to protect the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met the newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss at the 77th United Nations General Assembly. During his speech, Biden initially expressed his condolences for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, committed to continue close coordination between both countries on global challenges, including support for Ukraine.

"The leaders committed to continuing their governments' close coordination on global challenges, including support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing challenges posed by China, and securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies," the White House said in a statement about the meeting.

