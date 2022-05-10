Watch: Internet sensation Emma Heesters sings 'Pasoori'

Coke studio's Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill has been trending on social media since its release in February. Seems like netizens have fallen in love with the lyrics and beats of the song, as several videos have been made on this audio on the Instagram reels section.

Dutch singer Emma Heesters who is quite popular for covering popular songs with her amazing vocal skills has won hearts on social media.

In a recent video, she covered 'Pasoori' with her melodious vocals. "Pasoori, it was time for a new reels! sooo which song do you wanna hear next?" read the post caption. Since posted the video has gathered over 1 Million views, 165K likes and many comments.

Take a look at the video, right here:

