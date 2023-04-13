WATCH: India's first 3D printed post office to come up in Bengaluru

3D printed post office | Twitter

In a first, a new Post Office is being constructed using 3D Printing technology in India. The video of the construction has gone viral on social media. In Bengaluru's Halasuru, Larsen and Toubro Construction is constructing the Rs 23 lakh project in 45 days.

The viral video shows the progress of the project and the work of a robotic printer that deposits concrete layer-by-layer in accordance with the 3D model input.

Although this technology has been used to construct homes and other structures before, it has never been used to construct post offices. The construction is moving quite quickly, and when it is finished, the structure will probably become a landmark in Bengaluru.

We will soon have more of such 3D printed house / commercial buildings.



This is a post office that is being built on a pilot mode in Bengaluru at Halasuru.pic.twitter.com/YhErZXuwGN — Pradeep (@pradeepkarunadu) April 11, 2023

Earlier, the video of the project was posted on Twitter by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on his Twitter account with a caption that said, "In a first, new Post Office being constructed using 3D Printing technology. Ulsoor Bazaar Post office."

The project scope involves structure, MEP, and finishes. The technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) and the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras.

The 3D printing of the post office building is Cast-in-situ in an ‘open to sky’ environment, using a fully automated 3D printer. An emerging technology, 3D concrete printing has the potential to transform construction practices by quickening the construction process and enhancing overall build quality.

In a first, new Post Office being constructed using 3D Printing technology.



📍Ulsoor Bazaar Post office. pic.twitter.com/wigkDoHx9O — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) April 11, 2023

Read Also Heatwave: People chill with memes on Twitter