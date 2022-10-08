On Camera: Brand new car crashes into bike pile in society's parking lot; netizens react

Welcoming a new car at home is an experience that we all cherish. We take care of our new buddy in the utmost possible way. Recently, a video of a brand new Tata Nexon entering a parking lot of a society went viral on social media.
The video is captured through CCTV footage that shows a man pushing the gate in front of a building. The new car with a garland on its front rammed into the parked bikes and almost over turns in the end. A security guard and a man in the parking lot are seen running towards the car to rescue the driver.
The location of the incident is not known but the date mentioned in the CCTV footage shows that the crash took place on October 6, Thursday. The video was shared by Twitter user Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) and was captioned, “What a grand arrival home?”
Watch the video below:
The Twitter video had several likes and comments from social media users. They felt that the driver must be drunk and that they have never seen such a rousing welcome so far. Some users expressed their concerns for the people on the road when the car owner was driving and the vehicles that must have been damaged due to this.
Read Twitterati's reactions below:
Then, started the debate of driver being a female or a male between the Twitter users.
