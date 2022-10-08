On Camera: Brand new car crashes into bike pile in society's parking lot; netizens react

Brand new car crashes into bikes in a parking lot in society |

Welcoming a new car at home is an experience that we all cherish. We take care of our new buddy in the utmost possible way. Recently, a video of a brand new Tata Nexon entering a parking lot of a society went viral on social media.

The video is captured through CCTV footage that shows a man pushing the gate in front of a building. The new car with a garland on its front rammed into the parked bikes and almost over turns in the end. A security guard and a man in the parking lot are seen running towards the car to rescue the driver.

The location of the incident is not known but the date mentioned in the CCTV footage shows that the crash took place on October 6, Thursday. The video was shared by Twitter user Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) and was captioned, “What a grand arrival home?”

What a grand arrival home ? pic.twitter.com/ilSeNcKexD — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 7, 2022

The Twitter video had several likes and comments from social media users. They felt that the driver must be drunk and that they have never seen such a rousing welcome so far. Some users expressed their concerns for the people on the road when the car owner was driving and the vehicles that must have been damaged due to this.

Entry like a movie hero of stunt film. — Rose Mondy (@Rosmondy) October 7, 2022

Swag se karenge sab ka swagat !!! — gaurangviews (@gaurangviews) October 8, 2022

🙄🙄🙄delhi होगा drink का असर ़़ घर तक ला कर फिर ़़़ — Praveena Singh (@PraveenaSingh28) October 8, 2022

Then, started the debate of driver being a female or a male between the Twitter users.

She suddenly forgot the difference between accelerator and brake !!! — ＫＡＶＩＮＲＡＪＡＮ３６０🌍💫 (@kavinrajan360) October 8, 2022

You assume its a she.. Could easily be a he too... — Sqn Ldr Vinod Kumar (Retd) (@veekay122002) October 8, 2022

How he arrived from showroom to Home 🏡 ...

Am curious.. — Vinod Danaraddi (@vinoims) October 7, 2022

Imagine these people driving on public road. Serious risk to others.🤬 — Aez (@IEA1872) October 8, 2022

Thank God those on the way reached home safely .. — ihd (@ihd10) October 8, 2022

my sympathy with those who purchased a brand new bike on dussehra and parked there.... — nk (@chillumchilli) October 8, 2022

Safety rating ki testing chal rhi hai😂 — Yo.Man! (@Rightwinger0) October 7, 2022

Testing Build quality — Rohanpatil (@Rohanpatil96k) October 7, 2022

Mjhe to iske baad kya huaa wo dekhna h...🤣 — Vinay Doraya (@k_veenu) October 8, 2022