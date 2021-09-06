Watch: Here is why video of Rakesh Tikait urging farmers to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and 'Har har Mahadev’ went viral

To show solidarity, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday urged farmers and their supporters gathered for the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and 'Har har Mahadev’.

Thousands of farmers gathered on Sunday at a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders "rioters" and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

According to a report by New Indian Express, Tikait accused the Centre and state governments of dividing people on communal lines. He shouted slogans of ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ at the stage claiming that earlier people used to chant these slogans together but were divided on religious lines.

However, a clipped video of Tikait chanting only ‘Allah hu Akbar’ went viral giving an impression that only the Islamic chant was made at the mahapanchayat, giving the event a communal colour.

However, many soon pointed out that Tikait urged farmers to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ as well as 'Har har Mahadev’ and bashed those trying to spread communal hatred.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

ALSO READ Muzaffarnagar Kisan Panchayat: Farmers call for Bharat Bandh on September 27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:19 PM IST