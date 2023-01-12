WATCH heartwarming video: Kingfisher bird stuck on pipe due to biting cold rescued by kind man | Twitter video screengrab

A heartwarming video of a bird rescue is going viral on social media and the warmth from the video is all we need in this cold winter. Well, for us and for the bird.

A beautiful, tiny Kingfisher bird's legs get stuck on a frozen railing pipe due to the biting cold temperature in the area. The man passing by spots the bird and approaches to help it. The kind man is seen holding the bird first to calm it down as it tries to flutter and fly away fearing its rescuer. After the bird is calm, the man covers the bird's frozen legs with his hand so that the heat transfer helps free the tiny creature's legs. One of the legs gets freed in some time and in less than a minute the other leg also gets freed. All through the rescue the man is heard talking to the bird as though he is trying to calm it down and talk it through the rescue. In the end, the bird is free and the man releases it.

Watch the video here:

A user by the name of @chopseyturvey has shared this video and captioned it, "It just needs a warm heart, little time and small helping hand to make positive difference in some one’s life. This common kingfisher's legs were stuck on the frozen pipe. It was released by a kind soul just by the warmth of the hand."

The undated video's origin is not clear. A waterbody is spotted in the rescue video. The video is a perfect example of a touch of warmth in adverse situations, which everybody needs their lives.