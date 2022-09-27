Watch: Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic share video of adorable family moment

Screengrab from the video shared by Hardik Pandya, wife Natasa Stankovic | Social media

It's family time for cricketer Hardik Pandya! Gearing up the vacation mood, he was spotted enjoying quality time with his in-laws in a viral video. Earlier this month, on Sept. 18, his wife Natasa Stankovic took to her YouTube channel sharing glimpses from her family vacation at Greece.

In the video, we can see a dramatic yet much-longed meet between Hardik and his parents in law. With an expression of joy and love, he was seen hugging Natasa's mother Radmila Stankovic. Further in the video, he greeted and hugged his father-in-law, Goran.

Watch:

Hardik, too, shared the video from their family vacation and his first meet with Natasa' parents on social media. Few days after the video was shared by Natasa, the cricketer tweeted the clip captioning it, "rom video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these."

From video and phone calls to finally meeting in person, wonderful to meet Nats’ (and now my) family for the first time. Grateful for moments like these ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZrPcxJsUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 26, 2022

Netizens couldn't stay back from reacting over the incident. They found it very adorable. Here's how fans and followers reacted:

