WATCH: Harbhajan Singh's hilarious expectation vs. realty video is leaving netizens in splits

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is loved by fans for many reasons- be it his off spin that tricked the best batters in the world, his cameos with the bat that were a head ache for the bowlers or banters with players from opposition teams- all contributed in making him one of the most loved Indian cricketers in the world. However, most significant of the reason would be the fact that he has always been an entertainer on and off the field.

The fourth highest test wicket taker of all time has been missing from on- field action for quite some time now, however he still keeps entertaining his fans with his witty commentary during the games and fun social media posts and his latest Twitter video is no different.

Watch Video Here:

Khao peo Aish karo mitro 😂😂 Good morning pic.twitter.com/0K0Ue7kCHk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 14, 2021

In the video shared by Bhajji, the ace Indian cricketer is giving his fans an honest yet hilarious take on the expectation vs reality from his daily life, which the netizens are finding quite relatable. The clip starts with the star player expecting to start his day on healthy note by cycling and exercising but in reality ends up eating fatty food and sleeping and thus procrastinating his work.

The video was an instant hit with Netizens showering their likes and comments on the post.

Have a look:

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:39 AM IST