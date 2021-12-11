Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh to join BJP ahead of Punjab polls?

In an effort to woo the voters in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to induct some high-profile public figures into the party. And among the saffron party's wish-list are former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh, said a report.

Confirming the news, a senior BJP leader said: "Yes, we have them on the radar. Let us see."

Quoting sources, the report said the BJP could ask both the former Indian cricketers to contest the Assembly elections in Punjab and, if they don’t agree to contest, the saffron party could ask them to campaign for it.

Meanwhile, the BJP will contest all 117 seats in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma said last month. However, things are likely to change as the party is very likely to strike an alliance with former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Recently, Singh said a decision regarding an alliance with the BJP and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) party has been taken “in principle” and details regarding the seat-sharing agreement would soon be announced.

“We will also do seat adjustments with Dhindsa sahab's party (SAD Sanyukt). I will tell both parties that we should pick winners and support those candidates,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls in 2022.

In 2017 Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

The Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 07:39 PM IST