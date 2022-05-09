Watch: Girl reacts to being able to see properly for the first time

Not having proper eyesight is difficult. Finding the root of the problem is essential to solving the problem. Kids who can't see properly have a difficult time managing their day to day life as they are not able to express their problems properly and in most cases, they are not aware of it.

Recently, a video went viral in which a small girl sees properly for the first time. Her reaction melts the hearts of netizens as they couldn't stop commenting on the video.

In the video, the girl is seen with her dad staring patiently at the lady. The lady puts spectacles on her eyes, her face lit up as she is amazed to see things clearly for the first time. A bright smile doesn't leave her face till the end of the video.

Some netizens were overwhelmed by her reaction. One of the users commented, "I didn't know my son needed glasses until they tested him in kindergarten. The day he got them he made me cry because he kept saying, "look at the trees" on our way back home. "Look at those men working on the rooftop." Made me feel like the worst mom not knowing that he needed glasses all this time."

The video was uploaded by vegetablelatte on Instagram. It had been watched almost 150k times and had received multiple likes and comments.

