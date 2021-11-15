Watch: Fans are having a dream come true moment as Taylor Swift teases new music video directed by Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift fans couldn't be happier as Taylor recently teased the release of a new music video from her upcoming album Red (Taylor's Version) tomorrow, to be out at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and it's directed by one of her best friends; everyone's favourite Gossip Girl fame, Blake Lively.
Swift took to Instagram and Twitter to present a teaser of the music video. The Instagram video begins with a three-tiered cake with white frosting and two finger prints drawn through it, revealing the red cake within.
Then, with a hand encrusted with rubies and diamonds, a hand reaches in and claws a large chunk out of it.
Have a look:
“SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET,” Swift captioned it. “I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell.”; the caption wrote.
Blake Lively shared the same clip on her page, as she wrote, “Tomorrow. 10am ET.”
Who knew this would happen? Well, now that it is happening; fans are more than excited and Twitter posts by fans prove just that!
Have a look at a few reactions by fans:
