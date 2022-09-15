e-Paper Get App
Watch: E-rickshaw topples live while UP resident complains of poor roads

Potholes seems to be a nationwide concern in India.

Thursday, September 15, 2022
A video showing a man complaining about the poor condition of roads in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh is being shared by multiple people on social media. While the man was speaking to a reporter about the plight of residents due to potholes ridden pathway, the background simply reinforced his words.

During the interview, a live footage of an e-rickshaw toppling down due to a water submerged pothole was captured in the background. The incident was followed by locals rushing to look into the case.

In the clip, before the live mishap took place, the resident can be heard revealing that despite approaching officials, no action was taken in the regard to better the condition of roads in the locality.

As per official data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last month, road accidents caused by potholes led to the death of 5,626 people between 2018 and 2020.

