Watch: Diver rescues a fish trapped in a plastic bag in ocean

Plastic waste created by humans is so hazardous for all animals including cows and even aquatic animal. People carelessly discard plastic bags that end up underwater and pose a great threat to marine life. The plastic pollution is so dangerous as the plastic pieces may cause entanglement and suffocation of the different underwater creatures.

A similar video shows a fish that gets trapped in a plastic bag and may have died of suffocation. But thanks to the attempt of a diver who rescued the fish.

Mike Hudema, a Canadian activist and climate campaigner addresses the issues of climate crisis. He reposted the video on his Twitter account that was originally shared on a handle called The Pearl Protectors whose bio read as, “Striving to protect Sri Lankan marine environment by raising awareness about the beauty of marine ecosystems & fostering passionate individuals.”

Hudema wrote, “This diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It's time to end plastic pollution."

This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic.



Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater.



It's time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.#ActOnClimate #ocean vid @PearlProtectors pic.twitter.com/iAWiySEChS — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 26, 2022

The video was shared on December 26, 2022. Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 48.7k views and close to 1,700 likes which is increasing each day. People even posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Read the reactions of the Twitter users:

“That was so kind. What a good person,” posted a Twitter user.

“Reduce. Reuse. Recycle,” shared another.

“Also, let's discard things where they belong. Not the environment,” commented a third.

