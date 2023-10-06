 'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From Congress Leader (WATCH VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From Congress Leader (WATCH VIDEO)

'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From Congress Leader (WATCH VIDEO)

AIMIM Leader Mohammad Farhan released a video in this regard and said, "Many Muslim women are given this name. I want to ask the Congress party, which terms itself to be secular, and Muslim politicians whether it was right to keep their dog's name as Noorie."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed a new and adorable member to his family earlier this month, a cute doggo which he named 'Noorie.' What's in a name? Muslim leaders have slammed the pet dog being named 'Noorie' and stated that it comes as an insult to the women of the community.

AIMIM leader reacts

AIMIM Leader Mohammad Farhan released a video in this regard and said, "Many Muslim women are given this name. I want to ask the Congress party, which terms itself to be secular, and Muslim politicians whether it was right to keep their dog's name as Noorie."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with a dog during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in...
article-image

"Will Rahul Gandhi apologise?"

Farhan further asked whether Rahul Gandhi would tender an apology to Muslim girls and women for giving one of their widely-used names to a dog. "Kya is krit ke liye, Rahul Gandhi ji desh ke tamaam Muslim betiyo se aur beheno se maafi maangenge?" The leader expressed that if he doesn't accept his mistake and feel sorry, it would hint at how the Gandhi family sees Muslims.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Accused Of Buying 2 Foreign Breed Dogs From Illegal Breeder In Goa
article-image

Rahul Gandhi gives surprise gift (pet dog) to mom Sonia

It was World Animal Day 2023 (October 4) when the Congress leader gave a surprise gift to his mother. He presented before her an adorable Jack Russell Terrier puppy and introduced it as the "newest member" of the family.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video on YouTube showing him paying a visit to Goa and meeting the puppy there. No sooner, the clip went viral and showed Sonia Gandhi taking the doggo in her arms and saying "So cute," followed by Rahul playing with it. Reportedly, The pet was later transported to New Delhi.

WATCH VIDEO

Read Also
International Dog Day 2020: Pidi, Rahul Gandhi's dog who became a meme
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From...

'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From...

WATCH: Woman Performs Michael Jackson's Iconic Moonwalk Underwater, Leaves Netizens Stunned

WATCH: Woman Performs Michael Jackson's Iconic Moonwalk Underwater, Leaves Netizens Stunned

WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined

WATCH: Man Eats Gobi Manchurian Inside Bengaluru Metro Coach, Fined

WATCH: Korean Streamer Was LIVE From Shopping Mall During Bangkok Mass Shooting; Video Of Her Deadly...

WATCH: Korean Streamer Was LIVE From Shopping Mall During Bangkok Mass Shooting; Video Of Her Deadly...

8 Funny Memes To Welcome Friday With A Bang

8 Funny Memes To Welcome Friday With A Bang