'Rahul Gandhi Has Insulted Muslim Women By Naming His Dog Noorie': AIMIM Leader Demands Apology From Congress Leader (WATCH VIDEO)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi welcomed a new and adorable member to his family earlier this month, a cute doggo which he named 'Noorie.' What's in a name? Muslim leaders have slammed the pet dog being named 'Noorie' and stated that it comes as an insult to the women of the community.

AIMIM leader reacts

AIMIM Leader Mohammad Farhan released a video in this regard and said, "Many Muslim women are given this name. I want to ask the Congress party, which terms itself to be secular, and Muslim politicians whether it was right to keep their dog's name as Noorie."

"Will Rahul Gandhi apologise?"

Farhan further asked whether Rahul Gandhi would tender an apology to Muslim girls and women for giving one of their widely-used names to a dog. "Kya is krit ke liye, Rahul Gandhi ji desh ke tamaam Muslim betiyo se aur beheno se maafi maangenge?" The leader expressed that if he doesn't accept his mistake and feel sorry, it would hint at how the Gandhi family sees Muslims.

Rahul Gandhi gives surprise gift (pet dog) to mom Sonia

It was World Animal Day 2023 (October 4) when the Congress leader gave a surprise gift to his mother. He presented before her an adorable Jack Russell Terrier puppy and introduced it as the "newest member" of the family.

Rahul Gandhi shared a video on YouTube showing him paying a visit to Goa and meeting the puppy there. No sooner, the clip went viral and showed Sonia Gandhi taking the doggo in her arms and saying "So cute," followed by Rahul playing with it. Reportedly, The pet was later transported to New Delhi.

