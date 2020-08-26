International Dog Day 2020: Pidi, Rahul Gandhi's dog who became a meme

World celebrates International Dog day on August 26, 2020. And on this day, let us go back to the time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dog became a meme.
Yes, the man who often gets mocked for raising questions against the government, was trolled for his bizarre tweet on his dog tweeting for him.
While we have no questions about the dog's cuteness, Gandhi's tweet only earned him memes and trolls.
The tweet dates back to October, 2017 when Gandhi said, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way (glasses emoji) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"
The tweet garnered over 15.3k retweets and over 6k likes. Following this memes and jokes started pouring on Twitter.
Here's how Pidi became a meme three years ago and continues to come back once in a while even now.
BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya had said, "Pidi lao, Congress bachao.."
BJP's Priti Gandhi said, "I was unable to understand why they all rushed to make these silly memes of themselves..... It's all making sense now!! #Pidi"
Jokes aside, Gandhi has been spotted with his dog on fun rides. A picture of Gandhi and his dog surfaced after the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
