International Dog Day 2020: Pidi, Rahul Gandhi's dog who became a meme

World celebrates International Dog day on August 26, 2020. And on this day, let us go back to the time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dog became a meme.

Yes, the man who often gets mocked for raising questions against the government, was trolled for his bizarre tweet on his dog tweeting for him.

While we have no questions about the dog's cuteness, Gandhi's tweet only earned him memes and trolls.

The tweet dates back to October, 2017 when Gandhi said, "Ppl been asking who tweets for this guy..I'm coming clean..it's me..Pidi..I'm way (glasses emoji) than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!"