International Dog Day 2020: MS Dhoni and his love for his furballs will leave you in tears

“I am happiest when I’m with my dogs,” former India skipper MS Dhoni expresses his love for dogs.

Cricket, bikes and dogs - things Mahi loves the most. In a conversation with a HT sports journalist at a party almost a decade ago, Captain Cool who often posts pictures with his dogs on social media said "Time passes so easily with dogs, I completely lose track of it."

Well, this is something all dog lovers will agree with.

And as excited as any other dog lover would be, Dhoni too is super excited to meet a dog. The journalist narrates how they asked Dhoni if he'd like to meet their dog and Mahi said, "he'd be delighted."

Dhoni instantly fell in love with the dogs. The journalist narrates how one of the three dogs sat on the skipper's foot and did not move at all for 15 minutes. The sight was surely a mesmerizing one.

Dhoni has never failed to show his love and affection towards dogs. He once told the media, “I have three dogs at home. Even after losing a series or winning a series, they treat me the same way.”

It is true that a dog will love you no matter what.

An adorably cute video shared by Chennai Super Kings showed Dhoni, his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva can be seen playing with their dog Sam at their Ranchi farmhouse where the family is staying amid the lockdown.

What's interesting is that Sam refused to catch a ball thrown by Mahi but instantly followed Sakshi's instructions. "See, he won't listen to you till I'm there" Sakshi can be heard saying in the video.