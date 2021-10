Watch: 'Corruption part of Goa government', alleges Satya Pal Malik; netizens shocked

After former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik levelled allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Goa government, Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the next 72 hours, also demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption.

On a day the Goa Trinamool Congress released the 'People's Chargesheet' to highlight the sufferings of the people of Goa due to misgovernance of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the party's stand was affirmed by former Goa Governor (current Governor of Meghalaya) Satyapal Malik, who in an interview to India Today said, "There was corruption in Goa Government in the handling of everything", added the press note.

"That is why I was removed", Malik further added, "I was removed after I exposed corruption. People who were involved in corruption told the Prime Minister that there was no such thing", stated the press release.

Lashing out at the BJP Government, TMC's Parliamentary panel leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien said, "A Governor appointed by the BJP has made an explosive statement that the Goa Government and the Chief Minister of Goa run a corrupt government in every sphere, whether it was roads or COVID-19," as per the press release.

The video of Malik's interview to a media house went viral earning a lot of backlash for the Goa CM.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:27 PM IST