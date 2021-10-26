e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

At12,428, India sees lowest daily surge in COVID-19 cases in nearly 8 months
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:26 PM IST

Watch: 'Corruption part of Goa government', alleges Satya Pal Malik; netizens shocked

FPJ Web Desk
Satya Pal Malik | File Photo

Satya Pal Malik | File Photo

Advertisement

After former Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik levelled allegations of corruption against the BJP-ruled Goa government, Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the next 72 hours, also demanded a high-level inquiry into alleged corruption.

On a day the Goa Trinamool Congress released the 'People's Chargesheet' to highlight the sufferings of the people of Goa due to misgovernance of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, the party's stand was affirmed by former Goa Governor (current Governor of Meghalaya) Satyapal Malik, who in an interview to India Today said, "There was corruption in Goa Government in the handling of everything", added the press note.

"That is why I was removed", Malik further added, "I was removed after I exposed corruption. People who were involved in corruption told the Prime Minister that there was no such thing", stated the press release.

Lashing out at the BJP Government, TMC's Parliamentary panel leader in the Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien said, "A Governor appointed by the BJP has made an explosive statement that the Goa Government and the Chief Minister of Goa run a corrupt government in every sphere, whether it was roads or COVID-19," as per the press release.

The video of Malik's interview to a media house went viral earning a lot of backlash for the Goa CM.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

Drugs bust case: No decision yet on SIT probe into payoff charges made by Nawab Malik against Sameer...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 02:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal