WATCH: CNN Anchor Sara Sidner Reveals She Has Stage 3 Breast Cancer On Live TV

CNN Anchor Sara Sidner | Sara Sidner/ X

In an emotional revelation, veteran CNN anchor Sara Sidner shared that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and she is presently undergoing treatment for the same on Monday. In her CNN's News Central segment, which she co-hosts, she disclosed that she is in her second month of chemotherapy.

While concluding her live broadcast, the anchor said, "I have a personal note that I would like to share with you. I am asking you a bit of a favour; take a second to recall the names of eight women you love and know." The 51-year-old further added, "Statically, one in every eight women gets or has breast cancer. I am that one in eight in my friend group. I have never been sick a day in my life. I don't smoke, I rarely drink, and breast cancer does not run in my family, and yet here I am with stage 3 breast cancer. It is hard to say out loud."

Speaking from her heart, she said, "Stage 3 breast cancer is not a death sentence anymore for a vast majority of women. But here is the reality that really shocked my system when I started to do research about breast cancer. Something I never knew before I started noticing. If you happen to be a Black woman, you are 41 per cent more likely to die from breast cancer than your White counterparts."

"So to all my sisters, Black and White and Brown out there, please, for the love of God, get your mammograms every single year. Do your self-exams, try to catch it before I did," Sidner added.

Moreover, the award-winning journalist said that she never predicted that this could ever happen to her and thanked cancer for choosing her, due to which her perspective on life changed. "I thanked cancer for choosing me. I am learning from it, no matter what the hell you are going through in life when I am still madly in love with this life and just being alive, and it is really different for me now," she choked. "I am happier. I don't stress about foolish things that used to annoy me. And now, every single day that I breathe another breath, I can celebrate that I am still here with you, my co-anchors, my colleagues, and my family. I can love, laugh, cry, hope, and that, my dear friend, is enough," she holds herself back.

Sara Sidner was born in the United States to an African-American father and a British mother and grew up in Florida. Over a decade, Sidner has covered a wide range of news across borders and was the face of CNN's coverage of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, reporting from the city.