WATCH: Chinese girl performs Side Flip Stunt at her Graduation Ceremony in UK; netizens love it

Chinese girl performs Side Flip Stunt at her Graduation Ceremony in UK | screengrab- Twitter

Graduation day is a day when we celebrate our achievements and all the hard work it took to graduate. The efforts and the sleepless nights. We are excited to celebrate our accomplishments and similar thing happened with a Chinese girl. She couldn't contain her happiness and performed a side flip stunt while receiving the degree.

A video of Chen Yining, a 24-year-old from Beijing, performing a gravity-defying Kung Fu-style side flip in celebration of her graduation from the University of Roehampton in England went viral and was viewed by millions of people.

According to The South China Morning Post (SCMP), Chen was receiving a postgraduate degree in 'Dance Practice and Performance' and she performed the flip out of excitement and even, she was surprised at the overwhelming response, she is getting on the internet. In China, after Chen uploaded the video clip of her graduation ceremony on Douyin on March 3, millions appreciated her confidence and her distinct style.

WATCH:

The video also received many positive comments on Twitter where the video was uploaded. A Twitter user wrote, "Yay for individual expression and standing out through your unique expression of joy, we support that kind of thing in the west, you go girl."

Another user wrote that "She shows style and charisma, full of the youthful spirit that encapsulates the promise of the young generation."

Read their comments below:

when you are differnt in a differnt way ! impactual — #وہ کون تھا؟ (@mntoros) March 9, 2023

Another way of expressing happiness. — Pangsb (@pangsb) March 4, 2023

Power move. — aquinas (@arthurgeyland) March 5, 2023

This different way of expressing happiness and excitement always provide a feel-good-factor and brings smile on everyone's face.