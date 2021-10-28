Watch: BJP Youth Wing spokesperson claims 'India's freedom on 99-year lease from British'; netizens blame 'WhatsApp University'

Recently, a spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing 'Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha' made a false and hilarious statement that India bought independence on “99-year lease” from the British.

Ruchi Pathak was talking at The Lallantop’s Uttar Pradesh election particular presentprogram in Jhansi when she made this claim. In the video, Pathak says that in 1947, Pt Jawahrlal Nehru got India's independence on a 99-year lease from the British. She says that we haven't received freedom fully from the British.

To this, her opponents in the debate laugh out loud. When the host of the program asked where's the proof of the lease, Pathak assures that in a few days she'll bring out the documents.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral on Twitter earning a lot of hilarious reactions. The video is receiving backlash as well as becoming a meme material.

National Convenor of Congress Ruchira Chaturvedi wrote, "Hahahaha! BJP leader says India got independence on lease for 99 years, India is not completely independent. This is why they are called Kamal Ke Fools!"

Here's how others are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 02:18 PM IST