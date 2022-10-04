Watch: BJP protest against Vaibhav Gehlot gets hilarious twist; Congress flees with BJP-brought effigy

Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Sunday, October 2. The saffron party accused Vaibhav, the presidential candidate of the state cricket association, of irregularities in a recent match held at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.



The BJP protestors also had an effigy of Gehlot Jr that they planned to burn, however, in a comic turn of events, Congress functionary flees with it.



A video of the moment has gone viral on social media where the raging BJP workers are seen shouting slogans against Gehlot and marching on a street toward the stadium when the rival party functionary goes amidst them, snatches the effigy and runs off.



Adding to the hilarity of the scene is BJP worker chasing after him and trying to get back the effigy.



Watch the video here:



According to reports, the youth who ran away with effigy was held by the police.