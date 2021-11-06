Watch: Bizarre video of man preparing 'OREO KE PAKODE' goes viral; netizens ask 'what is wrong with people'

Bizarre food combinations have always been an interesting topic of discussion, and even trial and error for users online. However sometimes even this could go out of hands, causing people to feel like shutting themselves from the internet just so they can stay safe from coming across something that's way too bizarre.

But it seems like weird food combinations are not the only thing that can make one's eye hurt, using ingredients you would never imagine mixing, to ruin your favourite dishes can be quite disturbing too!

A Twitter user happened to share a video of pakodas made with the very famous Oreo biscuit which has created mayhem on the internet as netizens say they regret coming across the video in the first place!

The video shows a man from Ahmedabad opening an entire packet of Oreo biscuit, after which he adds the biscuits into 'besan' to get them coated nice and crispy.

Have a look at the video here:

The video that went viral has received strange and critical reactions from netizens who question the need for doing something this bizarre.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 05:40 PM IST