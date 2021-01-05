Watch: Biker helps couple to pull rickshaw on bridge, earns praise from Virender Sehwag

Sehwag is known for his activity on social media, where he actively tweets about ongoing matters across the world. The former opener is also known for his witty tweets.

After the first Test match between India and Australia, which ended in the former's worst ever defeat, Sehwag summed up the clash with a witty yet ridiculous tweet.

Sehwag was at his cheeky best as he listed all the scores of Indian batsmen in the second innings and he put them together as an OTP to forget this performance from Virat Kohli-led side.

"The OTP to forget this is 49204084041," tweeted Sehwag.