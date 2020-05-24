Watch: Artist shares heartbreaking video of migrants juxtaposed with those under a privileged quarantine

The 25-year-old states, “We sure have got used to this in the past four months. Being stuck at home, working without fixed hours, we are all getting used to this 'new normal'. Some even claim to have been losing their sanity with power cuts and terrible internet connections. On the flip side I'm sure many have found their inner calling of being a chef, an expert at yoga, catch up on their sleep and the importance of staying home with family. However, the concept of 'home' is different to different people. For some, it is a place, a thousand miles away where they desperately want to reach, at any cost, without a penny in the pocket, a vehicle to get on or even a pair of slippers for their bleeding soles, with the hope of being at peace.”

“While we hoard more 'essentials' for our family and sip on our Dalgona, they share a roti among three. While we miss the social gatherings with friends a video call away, they cry on the streets unable to reach their loved ones. While we crib about running out of things to do in the comfort of our homes, they walk barefoot for miles and days to reach theirs. The list is never-ending. History is witnessing one of the worst migrant crises in the country and smirking at our hypocrisy. Storms always hit the lowest of the low. Understand and acknowledge the privilege you reek of. Do what you can to ease their load. Not a funny episode, right? Nope,” he added.