Watch: Air India plane stuck under bridge? Official says it was sold earlier

A scrapped Air India aircraft was apparently stuck under an overbridge in the national capital region while being transported by road on Saturday.

A video of the plane being stuck under the overbridge was doing the rounds on the social media on Sunday. Details about the aircraft, its buyer and the exact location where the incident happened could not be ascertained.

Here's the video:

An Air India spokesperson said it was a deregisteted scrapped aircraft of the airline which has been sold off. Older aircraft are generally sold-off to scrap dealers who salvage metals out of the hull.

Besides, the transportation by road is the responsibility of the new buyer and the airline has no connection with the incident, the official said.

"This was transported last night by the party. Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances," the spokesperson said.

An official with the Delhi police said that as far as what they have enquired, the incident did not happen anywhere near the Indira Gandhi International airport.

(By agencies)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:31 PM IST