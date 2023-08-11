WATCH: After India's Chandrayaan-3, Russia Launches Luna-25 In Its First Moon Mission Since 1976 | X

A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off Friday on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years. The launch from Russia's spaceport in the Far East of the Luna-25 craft to the moon is Russia's first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Chandrayaan-3 vs Luna-25 - who lands first?

The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on Aug 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14.

Who all have made it to the moon?

Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon's south pole.

More about Russia's moon mission

The launch was reportedly conducted without assistance from the European Space Agency, which ended cooperation with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, said it wants to show Russia "is a state capable of delivering a payload to the moon," and "ensure Russia's guaranteed access to the moon's surface." "Study of the moon is not the goal," said Vitaly Egorov, a popular Russian space analyst. "The goal is political competition between two superpowers - China and the USA - and a number of other countries which also want to claim the title of space superpower." Sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded Ukraine make it harder for it to access Western technology, impacting its space programme. The Luna-25 was initially meant to carry a small moon rover but that idea was abandoned to reduce the weight of the craft for improved reliability, analysts say.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)