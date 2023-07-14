Chandrayaan 3: Netizens Share Memes On Social Media Vibing To ISRO'S Historic Launch At Sriharikota |

On Friday, India achieved a milestone and marked a historic day with the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). As people witnessed the countdown followed by the take-off on their phone and television screens, they celebrated the proud moment with not only congratulatory messages but also memes.

Netizens tweeted classic meme templates along with Koi Mil Gaya's Jadoo and other apt film scenes to react to the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Satish Dhawan Spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Check memes

More about the mission

Chandrayaan 3 follows the Chandrayaan 2 mission which did not achieve the desired soft landing on the surface of the moon in 2019, disappointing the scientists. It would orbit the earth for about 5-6 times in an elliptical cycle with 170 km closest and 36,500 km farthest from earth moving towards the lunar orbit. After a month-long journey, a soft landing on the south pole region of the moon is expected to take place on August 23 or 24.