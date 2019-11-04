Watch: A Gorilla that tells you not to feed him!

A trip to the zoo invariably leads to visitors feeding the animals, the zoo inmates don’t mind it too as they get to munch on some tasty snacks. Most of the caged beasts don’t even know that visitors are not supposed to be feeding them. They could care less, even if they knew. But not this one! Yes, a video has surfaced on Twitter which shows a gorilla telling visitors not to feed him and how! He’s making use of the sign language with a clear sideways nod of his head to convey exactly what he means.
Talk about discipline and this gorilla probably would be somewhere on top of the list. The internet, for obvious reasons, loves this ape and can’t get enough of the clip. The comments range from ‘so smart’ to ‘he’s smarter than the person he’s communicating to’. The caption of the video claims that this clip is from Miami Zoo and is absolutely mind-blowing to watch. Take a look and let us know your reactions in the comments below.
