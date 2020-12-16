Watch: 6 ultimate work from home fails amid COVID-19 pandemic that left the internet in splits

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls allowed life to go on in an ever-changing world, but for some these virtual session went awry.
From Philippines government official caught having sex during a Zoom meet to news reporter going on air without wearing pants, here are soome work from home goof ups that made headlines in 2020:
A man took a shower during Zoom meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro
A businessman forgot to turn his camera off while taking a bath during a Zoom video conference, with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.
According to a report by the Daily Mail, the conference was arranged by Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro noticed the frame and told Skaf "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?"
Paulo Guedes, Minister of Industry, figured out that the official was having a bath with his camera still on, with a full view for other participants.
"There is a guy having a shower there, naked. There's a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great. The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower," Paulo Guedes said.
"Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately," President Bolsonaro added.
Mia Khalifa, Osama Bin Laden and Jethaa Lal attended Zoom classes
Amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country, schools have been conducting online classes on the Zoom application. While people thought that this would help their kids acquire uninterrupted education, backbenchers found new ways to ruin the online classes and make it a living hell for their teachers.
During an online class, students of a school in Bengaluru logged in to the classrooms with their ids named as Mia Khalifa, Osama bin Laden, Lallu ki tapri and Rathi Ma'am best teacher.
A video of the teacher asking these students to change their names to real ones surfaced online and the internet went berserk over it.
A lecturer had said that students log in with names like 'Im corona' and 'cute girl' and it makes it difficult to identify who has joined the class and who has not.
Top news with no bottoms
ABC News reporter Will Reeve hit the viral note amid the coronavirus lockdown, for working from home. Following the dress code like the rest of us, Reeve decided to go on air wearing a suit on top but no pants on the bottom.
Little did he know that the camera frame captured it all when he appeared on 'Good Morning America', for a segment about pharmacies using drones to deliver prescriptions to patients.
Minutes after Twitter pointed out what had happened, Reeve wrote back, "I have ARRIVED* *in the most hilariously mortifying way possible"
On a similar note, a reporter from Florida faced a different kind of embarrassment while working from home. Jessica Lang, a reporter for Suncoast News Network in Tampa, was filming a report on the coronavirus in her kitchen, when her father walked into the frame still putting his shirt on, with his belly fully visible.
"Work from home they said, it'll be fine they said," she captioned the footage on Twitter.
Literally a couch potato during lockdown
A Twitter user had shared a screngrab from her office meeting, where one could see two human faces and one rather elongated and woebegone spud.
"My boss turned herself into a potato on our Microsoft Teams meeting and can’t figure out how to turn the setting off, so she was just stuck like this the entire meeting," shared the user.
The potato in question, Lizet Ocampo, had also taken to Twitter to identify herself as the 'potato boss'.
"I yam potato boss. You should see me in a crown. I yam glad this is making folks laugh at this time. Please stay planted at home and safe!" political director for the People for the American Way (PFAW).
The employee who had posted the photo later added that she was not being fired and that the team had had a good laugh over the incident.
"The good news is that my boss, Lizet Ocampo, will not be sacking me tomorrow. We hashed it all out tonight and our team is still laughing with you all," she wrote.
Philippines government official caught having sex during Zoom meet
A government official in the Philippines was caught having sex with his secretary during a regular virtual session.
The official, Captain Jesus Estil of the Fatima Dos village council in the province of Cavite, appeared to be unaware that his camera was on.
According to reports, footage showed that the person had sex in a far corner of the room while the meeting was on. Before engaging in the actual act, Estil apparently approached the device in what appeared to be an attempt to turn off the camera.
The call that took place on August 26 was reportedly part of a regular council meeting.
Unaware that the camera was on, Estil and the woman had attended to the urgent call of their carnal desire, while other participants continued with the council meeting.
Estil had rejoined the call after completing his task at the far corner of the room.
But a staff member who attended the call had recorded the scene and the video eventually became public, which led some villagers to file a petition to oust the official for the misconduct.
