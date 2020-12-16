Watch: 6 ultimate work from home fails amid COVID-19 pandemic that left the internet in splits

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls allowed life to go on in an ever-changing world, but for some these virtual session went awry.

From Philippines government official caught having sex during a Zoom meet to news reporter going on air without wearing pants, here are soome work from home goof ups that made headlines in 2020:

A man took a shower during Zoom meeting with Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

A businessman forgot to turn his camera off while taking a bath during a Zoom video conference, with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the conference was arranged by Paulo Skaf, president of the Federation of Industries of the State of Sao Paulo. Bolsonaro noticed the frame and told Skaf "Paulo, there's a colleague there in the last little square. He left, is he okay?"

Paulo Guedes, Minister of Industry, figured out that the official was having a bath with his camera still on, with a full view for other participants.

"There is a guy having a shower there, naked. There's a naked guy there, isolating naked at home, great. The guy was getting hot with the conversation, so he went to take a cold shower," Paulo Guedes said.

"Unfortunately we saw. It was a shaky picture but we saw, unfortunately," President Bolsonaro added.