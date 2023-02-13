WATCH: 35-year-old epilepsy patient rescued at 149th hour in Turkey's Hatay

e-Paper Get App
Thousands of rescuers continued to search for any sign of life in collapsed multi-storey buildings on the seventh day of the disaster.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 12:58 PM IST
Syria and Turkey were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that demolished thousands of buildings, killing more than 33,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Every day, there are some or other videos surfacing on social media, that either breaks your heart or fills it with hope.

A video of a 35-year-old epilepsy patient being rescued from under rubble in Turkey's Hatay at the 149th hour is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the man is seen being rescued from beneath the rubble and being carried out on a stretcher by the rescue team.

The video was shared on Twitter by the Demiroren News Agency and garnered 503 views.

Thousands of rescuers continued to search for any sign of life in collapsed multi-storey buildings on the seventh day of the disaster. The chances of finding alive survivors are dwindling, but the teams are still pulling off some incredible rescues.

Read Also
Turkey-Syria Earthquake: Toll rises over 33,000 in as incredible rescues still bring hope
article-image

