WATCH: 35-year-old epilepsy patient rescued at 149th hour in Turkey's Hatay

Syria and Turkey were hit by an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that demolished thousands of buildings, killing more than 33,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Every day, there are some or other videos surfacing on social media, that either breaks your heart or fills it with hope.

A video of a 35-year-old epilepsy patient being rescued from under rubble in Turkey's Hatay at the 149th hour is making the rounds on social media.

In the video, the man is seen being rescued from beneath the rubble and being carried out on a stretcher by the rescue team.

Mustafa Sarıgül, a 35-year-old epilepsy patient under the rubble in #Hatay, was rescued at the 149th hour.#TurkeyQuake #Turkey pic.twitter.com/BeOuQ4siBc — Demiroren News Agency English (@dhaenglish) February 12, 2023

The video was shared on Twitter by the Demiroren News Agency and garnered 503 views.

Thousands of rescuers continued to search for any sign of life in collapsed multi-storey buildings on the seventh day of the disaster. The chances of finding alive survivors are dwindling, but the teams are still pulling off some incredible rescues.