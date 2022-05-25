e-Paper Get App

Was Anand Mahindra's father the first Indian graduate in Boston, 75 years ago?

Anand Mahindra's new tweet about his father's graduation has piqued the interest of internet users

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Anand Mahindra, a well-known Indian personality, recently shared a tweet in which he expressed his gratitude to his father being the first Indian graduate of the Fletcher School and how honoured he feels to be the first Indian to address the School's Class Day and receive the Dean's Medal. He even stated, "I felt I received it as a proxy for my father."

"My father Harish was the 1st Indian Graduate of the @FletcherSchool in Boston 75 years ago. In the 75th year of Indian Independence, I was honoured to be the 1st Indian to address the School’s Class Day & receive the Dean’s Medal. I felt I received it as a proxy for my father."

