'Waqt badal diye, jazbat badal diye': Twitter reacts to Maharashtra govt's night curfew ahead of Christmas, New Year's eve

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state as a precautionary measure, amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK and decided that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure.

After the news broke out on the internet, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging side to share hilarious reactions.

Check out the best memes and jokes here: