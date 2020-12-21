'Waqt badal diye, jazbat badal diye': Twitter reacts to Maharashtra govt's night curfew ahead of Christmas, New Year's eve

The Maharashtra government on Monday declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas of the state as a precautionary measure, amid mounting fears about a new coronavirus variant spreading in UK.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting in the light of the situation in the UK and decided that a night curfew will be imposed in municipal corporation areas between 11 and 6 am from December 22 to January 5 as a precautionary measure.
After the news broke out on the internet, several Twitter users took to the micro-blogging side to share hilarious reactions.
Check out the best memes and jokes here:
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)