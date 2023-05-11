Wait What! US e-commerce site sells Charpai for ₹1.1 lakh

US e-commerce site sells Charpai for ₹1.1 lakh | Etsy

How much will you pay for a Classic 'Charpai'? The Indian version of a classic bed will cost somewhere around ₹15,000 to 30,000 in the Indian market, depending on its wood quality.

What if we tell you that you have to pay ₹1.1 lakh for a charpai? Shocked right?

Every now and then, we come across instances where everyday items are being sold at exorbitant prices. But, surprisingly, the latest thing to be sold at an exorbitant price is none other than the 'charpai' , which is up for sale on an e-commerce platform for ₹1.1 lakh. The site also listed a charpai that comes with two stools for ₹1.4 lakh.

Etsy, an e-commerce company based in America, has listed charpai as a “Traditional Indian bed with very beautiful decor.”

Etsy

According to the product description, this item is handmade and dispatched by a small business in India. The description also provides details about the size of the charpai and the materials used in its crafting.

This American website features items that have been priced this high, including this charpai and many more. This charpai is being sold by an India-based shop and is currently in limited supply, with the item already added to about 6 baskets.

Etsy | Etsy Website

Read Also Inside one of world's most expensive and luxurious black house in New York