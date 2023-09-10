Wait, What? TikToker Claims She Hasn't Wiped Her Butt Since 2 Years Because 'It's Not Good For Health' |

We often clean our private body parts before flushing out of the restroom. However, the internet is stunned by a woman who claimed to have literally ditched that practice. A woman from the US uploaded a video on TikTok saying that she hasn't wiped her bum after defecating for the past two years. Now, the footage has gone viral across multiple social media platforms where netizens have reacted to the case. WATCH VIDEO

In the clip, she was heard saying, "I know there’s gotta be a benefit to not wiping. I personally believe that wiping after using the restroom is not good for your health."

The TikToker also reflected on how animals defecate and leave without cleaning their butt. She said, "When you think about it in nature, no other animal wipes after they use the restroom. So why do we do that?"

"You don’t know what chemicals are in toilet paper or in wipes... I have noticed that I have not gotten as sick as often. Now I know correlation is not causation. I feel like my immune system has like been built up since I stopped wiping. And it’s probably because I’m not exposing myself to those chemicals," she says in the now-viral video.

The woman has undoubtedly sent the internet into a frenzy. The video was termed "cringe" by internet users as they expressed disbelief and disgust towards the woman's claims. "No other animal uses social media either lol," Reddit users commented hilariously. "This has to be a joke," said others.

