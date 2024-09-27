 Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England

Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England

The incident was reported by the international media who spoke to a rescuer who collected the toad safely and isolated it until it was figured out how it landed inside the food material.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
England: Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch | X@talker_news

Imagine you are hungry and are opening a salad pouch you recently purchased from a store, only to find a toad looking at you from the bag. You would scream out loud after spotting the unexpected creature inside your food pack, won't you? Something similar happened when a person unwrapped a salad bag bought from a supermarket in England.

A staff from Waitrose distribution center in Bracknell reached out to the animal rescue team in the area after they came across a toad hiding inside a salad bag. Did they ensure this wasn't placed at the shelves and no customer picks it accidentally? No!

They learned about the salad bag carrying a live toad only after a customer complained about it. Soon, they kept the pouch aside and rang the rescuers for assistance. Berkshire Reptile Rescue addressed the incident and stated that the toad was discovered in a bag of salad by a customer and returned to Waitrose.

Toad rescued, isolated

FPJ Shorts
Delhi DDA Releases Admit Cards For ASO/JSA Recruitment Exam
Delhi DDA Releases Admit Cards For ASO/JSA Recruitment Exam
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Result 2024 OUT; Check Now!
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces
Thane: 1 Injured As Truck Carrying Iron Materials For Metro Construction Overturns On Honda Car On Ghodbunder Road; Video Surfaces

The incident was reported by the international media who spoke to a rescuer who collected the toad safely and isolated it until it was figured out how it landed inside the food material.

"I have no idea where he came from but he's happy where he is... We are just going to keep him," rescuer Graham Martin told the BBC. He said so while pointing out that incidents of such nature had surprisingly become common in recent times, where people were seen seeking his help for stowaway reptiles in their holiday luggage or in imported fruit and vegetables.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England

Wait, What? Live Toad Found Inside Salad Pouch Purchased From Supermarket In England

Chilli Ice Cream, Anyone? This Bizarre Dish Is Going Viral On Social Media

Chilli Ice Cream, Anyone? This Bizarre Dish Is Going Viral On Social Media

Mumbai Rains: 'Wrong Holiday Declared', Rue Mumbaikars Facing Heavy Traffic, Rush In Local Trains On...

Mumbai Rains: 'Wrong Holiday Declared', Rue Mumbaikars Facing Heavy Traffic, Rush In Local Trains On...

'Oktoberfest Time!': Haitian President Gets Trolled For Lifting A Full Water Jug, Splashing Himself...

'Oktoberfest Time!': Haitian President Gets Trolled For Lifting A Full Water Jug, Splashing Himself...

'Will Get Married For Such Gifts': Netizens React To Couple Presented With Coldplay Tickets On...

'Will Get Married For Such Gifts': Netizens React To Couple Presented With Coldplay Tickets On...