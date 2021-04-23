Virar ICU fire: Political leaders offer condolences, MVA under severe criticism

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.
The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the family of those who lost their lives in the fire.
In a tweet, he wrote, "The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM Narendra Modi."
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased patients and demanded an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible for the incident.
"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about the loss of lives in the Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing a speedy recovery to injured COVID-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry & strong action against those responsible, tweeted Fadnavis.
Various other political leaders expressed their anguish over the incident and extended their condolences to the family of the deceased.
