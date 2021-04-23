Virar ICU fire: Political leaders offer condolences, MVA under severe criticism

At least 13 patients died on Friday after a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a COVID hospital at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 3:30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation informed. Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5:20 am.