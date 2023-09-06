Viral Video: Woman Takes Train Ticket For Goat, Leaves TTE Surprised; X Users Praise Her Honesty By Calling Her 'The Real GOAT'

Viral Video | Video shared on X

A video of a woman passenger travelling in a railway train along with her goat has surfaced on X and gone viral. The clip shows her interacting with the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) onboard as he spots the animal and questions whether there's a ticket for its travel. You might be wondering whether that's actually possible, but why not? The woman leaves the official stunned when she produces the ticket including the goat's. WATCH VIDEO

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Give your ticket, also that of the goat," says the IRCTC official in the viral video. To which, the woman assures with confidence that she has taken a ticket for the animal too. She asks her co-traveller to take the ticket out and present it to him. When done, we can see the ticket carrying a list of three passengers, the woman, purportedly her husband, and the goat. With a smiling face, she says, "Yes, we have an issued ticket for the 'chawal' (goat) too.

Netizens reacted to the footage and expressed their words on the bizarre incident of a goat travelling on the Indian railway. "The video is GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)," read replies. "Goat is not just an animal for her. It’s a part of her family and that’s how anyone would treat a family member; consider and treat them equally! There is lot to learn from her! What a mindset and big heart! Her smile says it all (sic)," wrote an X user. "Such people are the pride of this nation. Simple, honest Indians," said another.

For details on the transport of animals on the Indian rail, check out details on https://indianrailways.gov.in

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)