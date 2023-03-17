 Viral Video: Virat Kohli performs 'Naatu Naatu' hook step during IND vs AUS match
Viral Video: Virat Kohli performs 'Naatu Naatu' hook step during IND vs AUS match

The official Twitter handle of the RRR movie also tweeted the impromptu dance moves of the cricketer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image

Cricket fans witnessing the first ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia were treated with a surprise as their favourite player Virat Kohli nailed the moves of 'Naatu Naatu' during the game.

The moment was shared online by netizens and it went viral. The official Twitter handle of the RRR movie also tweeted the impromptu dance moves of the cricketer. In the video, we can see Kohli turning around and shaking his leg at the pitch in a way to recreate the hook step of the Oscar-winning beat.

WATCH VIDEO:

Match updates

The IND vs AUS 1st ODI match was held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After winning the toss, India elected to bowl first and the amazing game went on to record India's win by five wickets. Talking of the game and the player who performed Naatu Naatu there, Virat Kohli exited the field early after Mitchell Starc trapped him plumb in front of the wicket.

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscars & Golden Globe

RRR song Naatu Naatu created history at the Oscars 2023 as it won in the Best Original Song category, beating the likes of Rihanna, Lady Gaga and other fellow nominees. The trophy was received by music composer MM Keravaani and lyricist Chandrabose. Earlier to the Oscars, Naatu Naatu which became something of an anthem for RRR fans secured the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Read Also
IND vs AUS 1st ODI Top moments Live: KL Rahul, key to India's chase after Pandya perishes
article-image

