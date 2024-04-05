 Viral Video Shows Wedding Car Decorated With Not Just Roses But Series Of Chips Packets; Netizens React
Viral Video Shows Wedding Car Decorated With Not Just Roses But Series Of Chips Packets; Netizens React

Viral Video Shows Wedding Car Decorated With Not Just Roses But Series Of Chips Packets; Netizens React

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Why should only roses decorate your wedding car when you can style it anything you like! How about adding a pack of your favourite chocolate, biscuit, or chips to the vehicle as you tour through the city as newly weds? Our words got true as a groom ditched an usual car decor to pack it with a bunch of chips packets. Undoubtedly, expressing his foodie side out loud to people.

A video showing a car dressed with series of chips packets has surfaced online and taken the internet by storm. It opens showing a car approaching the camera studded with different flavours of snacks. The exact location where the incident took place is unknown, but it has went viral across India.

The reel was shared on Instagram with the popular song 'Aaye Hum Barati,' hinting that it marked the arrival of the groom to the wedding venue.

Netizens react

As it attracted 1,736,913 likes and caught the attention of several people on social media, Swiggy Instamart responded to the case. "Bro literally went like ab batao chips kaun mang rahi thi," they said in a comment.

The way in which netizens reacted was hilarious. They didn't admire the creativity a lot, but took a funny dig saying that the decor was a result of chips being cheaper than buying flowers for the decoration. Some even wondered if the to-be-husband owned or worked at a general store from where he could easily source chips and not flowers to cover the car.

