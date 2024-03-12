Viral Video Shows Influencer Crushing Egg On Apple iPhone, Records Over 3 Million Views

In case you are planning to buy an iPhone soon, we gently warm you not to watch this video as it might scare you about the product you receive. With that said, we really hope you receive a brand new piece and not something tried by this influencer who adds quite actually anything to its back cover.

If you haven't understood what we are talking about so far, we'll not make you wait longer. Let's spill the beans and tell you that a video of someone crushing an egg on an Apple iPhone has surfaced online. Wait, what? Yes, you read that right. The reel was uploaded on Instagram by a content creator named Scott Hentzepeter and it showed him doing something unusual to the expensive smartphone.

Can't hold on to see what Scott did? You may click on the video below to watch it yourself. Meanwhile, we'll also write it down for you, giving a glimpse of what really happened. The reel showed him placing an egg on the back side of the iPhone and then slowly placing a transparent phone cover over it. This meticulous step was followed by picking a hammer and crushing the egg. We take back from explaining further details and prefer comforting you by saying it went well. No damage was purportedly caused to the phone.

WATCH VIDEO

Netizens react

Uploaded earlier this year, the reel gathered 3.1 million views on Instagram and a thousand comments. Viewers reacted in total disgust by saying "I don't like it." They also shared emojis suggesting anger and nausea.

That's not the first time this influencer did something so weird. Other posts on his profile show similar actions.

We can learn that he has tried adding Doritos, Hagelslag, fresh Kiwis, and Strawberries to his phone cover and desktop screen, of course, cleaning it up later.