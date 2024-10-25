Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified

Indonesian Zoo Hippo's Viral Video | Instagram/MS News

If you would have visited a zoo in your lifetime, you might have come across animals performing various activities. You might have seen them lazing around their den, eating some food, or probably even adorably playing with each other in the restricted area. Recently, visitors at a zoo in Indonesia's Surabaya city witnessed a hippopotamus popping and swinging its tail during the activity. The incident reportedly left them horrified.

Watch video

Now, visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they are going viral. One of the videos shared by a media outlet named MS News, the hippo was captured spreading its poop all around.

The news outlet reported the incident and wrote, "Hippo at Indonesia zoo splashes watery faeces, horrifies visitors". It pointed that the footage went viral earlier this October, leaving netizens majorly disgusted.

"Imagine the smell there," one of the Instagram users commented while replying to the video as it rolled out online. "Stop doing this bro," another said while asking the hippo to take control of its poop.

Meanwhile, some reacted to the video in a lighthearted way and dropped laughter emojis.

The video opened by showing Moo Dong standing partly out and partly inside a pond, relieving itself. The hind legs of the hippo were placed inside the water and it stood at the zoo space to pass its stool.

The video captured the animal swinging its tail and releasing its poop not straight into the pond, but all around.

More about the viral hippo

The hippo seen the video was identified as Moo Dong.

It was learned that the hippo was born in Thailand and had recently taken the internet by storm in September. It was her adorable and healthy appearance that made her an internet sensation.