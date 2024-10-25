 Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified

Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified

Now, visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they are going viral. One of the footages shared by a media outlet named MS News, the hippo was captured spreading its poop all around.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 04:13 PM IST
article-image
Indonesian Zoo Hippo's Viral Video | Instagram/MS News

If you would have visited a zoo in your lifetime, you might have come across animals performing various activities. You might have seen them lazing around their den, eating some food, or probably even adorably playing with each other in the restricted area. Recently, visitors at a zoo in Indonesia's Surabaya city witnessed a hippopotamus popping and swinging its tail during the activity. The incident reportedly left them horrified.

Watch video

Now, visuals from the incident have surfaced online and they are going viral. One of the videos shared by a media outlet named MS News, the hippo was captured spreading its poop all around.

The news outlet reported the incident and wrote, "Hippo at Indonesia zoo splashes watery faeces, horrifies visitors". It pointed that the footage went viral earlier this October, leaving netizens majorly disgusted.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo's Financial Struggles: Despite ₹17,759 Crore Income In Q2 FY25, The Airline Suffers A ₹986.7 Crore Loss As Costs Soar; Check Details
IndiGo's Financial Struggles: Despite ₹17,759 Crore Income In Q2 FY25, The Airline Suffers A ₹986.7 Crore Loss As Costs Soar; Check Details
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Suriya Clicks Selfie With Fan After Kanguva Event In Hyderabad After Security Tries To Pull Him Away (VIDEO)
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer
Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 1: Sharpoorji Palonji's Construction Arm Gets Tepid Response For Their ₹5,430 Crore Public Offer

"Imagine the smell there," one of the Instagram users commented while replying to the video as it rolled out online. "Stop doing this bro," another said while asking the hippo to take control of its poop.

Meanwhile, some reacted to the video in a lighthearted way and dropped laughter emojis.

Read Also
Hippo Vs Lion: Viral Video Shows African Lion Jumping Into Luangwa River, Swimming To Escape Fierce...
article-image

The video opened by showing Moo Dong standing partly out and partly inside a pond, relieving itself. The hind legs of the hippo were placed inside the water and it stood at the zoo space to pass its stool.

The video captured the animal swinging its tail and releasing its poop not straight into the pond, but all around.

More about the viral hippo

The hippo seen the video was identified as Moo Dong.

It was learned that the hippo was born in Thailand and had recently taken the internet by storm in September. It was her adorable and healthy appearance that made her an internet sensation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified

Viral Video Shows Hippo At Indonesian Zoo Swinging Poop At Visitors, Leaving Them Horrified

Zomato's Viral Diwali Ad Has An Outer Space Connection, Brand Tags NASA While Releasing Video Online

Zomato's Viral Diwali Ad Has An Outer Space Connection, Brand Tags NASA While Releasing Video Online

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'If I See BJP Flag Outside Your House, You Will Be Thrashed', Congress...

Noida: Physical Altercation Breaks Out Between Elderly Man & 2 Girls Over Walking Of Pet Dog In...

Noida: Physical Altercation Breaks Out Between Elderly Man & 2 Girls Over Walking Of Pet Dog In...

GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat...

GROSS! Chef Creates Pani Puri Topped With Burnt Ants; Netizens Demand Justice For Much-Loved Chaat...