Hippo Vs Lion: Viral Video Shows African Lion Jumping Into Luangwa River, Swimming To Escape Fierce Chase By Hippopotamus

In a video shared by Shenton Safaris on Facebook, a lion was seen being chased by a hippopotamus. The rare sight of a lion running away allegedly in fright immediately caught the attention of internet users as the footage surfaced online. It was learned that the incident showing the lion jumping into the Luangwa River of Africa unfolded a few days in the region when a senior guide named Patrick was on a safari with his set of tourists.

Watch video

Sharing the video online, the safari company in Lusaka, Zambia, wrote, "A few days ago, senior guide Patrick and his guests witnessed an intense moment as a male lion attempted to cross the Luangwa River, only to be chased by a territorial hippo!"

Hippo vs lion: Who won the chase?

As this video surfaced online, it made people interested into the chase and figure out who won the fight or the race. While the lion was a very short distance ahead on the hippo, the chase was truly intense. Who won it? If you said it was the lion because it's the king of the jungle, you are right. The Facebook page which uploaded the video informed that despite a close call, the lion managed to escape unharmed.

The video went viral on the social media platform and received more than 800 comments. People were glad that the lion managed to escape safely, however, others commented on how the fierce hippo made the lion face some fear. "The King almost lost his crown," they wrote.