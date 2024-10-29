Viral Video: Saree-Clad Robot Serves Bengali Food To Customers At Kolkata's 'We Madam' Restaurant

Kolkata: Female Robot Serves Bengali Food; Video Goes Viral |

A viral video is capturing the attention of restaurant hoppers as it introduces them to a new launch in Kolkata. Let us tell you that it is not an usual eatery drawing eyeballs due to its good food or impressive interiors, but something very different. The concept of receiving your order from the hands of robot, as she serves it on your table, is the point that is driving people to visit this place.

Watch video

Many influencers and bloggers have talked of this restaurant which is said to offer foodies authentic Bengali cuisine. The videos record a female robot serving at 'We Madam' restaurant in the city's Bidhannagar area, dressed in a traditional saree, gracefully carrying a plate of delicious delicacies from the menu and serving them to customers.

Unlike other robots, which carry the machine-like look, this one is seeing wearing a beautiful saree along with being decorated using embellishments like necklace, earrings, bindi, lipstick, etc. One can say that the robot at the Kolkata-based restaurant embodies Indian culture while adding a tech twist to the dining experience.

The innovative use of robots in the restaurant industry is intriguing and becoming common these days, the female robot waitress at the Kolkata restaurant is the first one of its kind in the city.

As the videos of the female robot from the restaurant surfaced online, people reacted in praise. "This is so amazing," they said. People were impressed with the concept as the fact that they could witness it in their own city. "Loved it," they wrote in the comments section.