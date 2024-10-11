Viral Video: Pet Dog Travels On Mumbai Local, Leaves Passengers In Smiles

Passengers pet dog on Mumbai local; video goes viral | Instagram@roshogollaa__

Mumbai local trains are considered to be the city's lifeline were thousands of people travel each day. It happens to only be serve as a public transport service for people but also a platform to interact, make friends, sing together, and so on. Recently, passengers on the train were seen experiencing seconds of joy when they came across a pawesome commuter on board.

A pet dog was filmed taking a ride of the Mumbai local. The video showed the animal calmly seated inside its owner's bag and getting adored by fellow passengers. A golden retriever identified as Minnie accompanied its pet parent on the train, leaving passengers in smiles.

The video recorded the reaction of passengers adorably petting and cuddling the doggo.

As Mumbaikars came across the pet dog inside their coach, they kept aside their worries from the hustle and bustle of daily life. They were instead seen smiling and joyously petting the dog.

A woman carefully made the animal fit into her backpack, allowing only its face outside of the bag. On spotting the dog there, passengers waved their hands on ts hair and tried to cuddle it in an act of love and affection.

Video goes viral

The video was posted online by a couple of travellers, who captioned it by saying, "Mumbai, where locals are friendly... and so are their dogs! Meet Minnie, the golden retriever who stole hearts (and pats) on our train ride."

Now, the video has caught the attention of internet users and gone viral. Being shared on Instagram earlier this month, the video has already attracted nearly one lakh likes. Netizens dropped heart emojis in the comments section to express their love towards the incident.